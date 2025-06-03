Lucha Libre Taco Shop MISSION HILLS
Breakfast
OGB Burrito
Two Eggs • Tater Tots • Ham • Cheese • Sour Cream$13.00
El Jefe Burrito
Three Eggs • Tater Tots • Steak • Cheese • Creamy Chipotle Sauce • Guacamole • Pico de Gallo$17.00
Green Eggs Burrito
Two Eggs, Green Tomatillo Salsa, Beans & Rice$13.00
Chilaquiles Burrito
Two Eggs • Green Chilaquiles • Sour Cream • Cheese • Cilantro & Onions • Refried Beans$13.00
Mini Longaniza Burrito
Mini Burrito with big taste! One Egg • Tater Tots • Longaniza • Sour Cream$7.00
Breakfast Taco
One Egg cooked with Tomatoes, Onions Garlic & Cilantro • Refried Beans • Mild Chipotle Tomatillo Salsa$4.85
Green Egg Taco
Egg, Green Tomatillo Salsa, Beans & Rice$5.25
Breakfast Drinks
Free 8oz Coffee with Each Food Purchase
Complimentary 8oz Cafe Moto Single Origin Coffee with any food purchase (valid till September 31st)
Hot Coffee 16oz
16oz Cafe Moto Single Origin Coffee from Cesmach Co-op, Mexico Single Origin • Organic • Fair Trade$4.00
Hot Cafe De Olla 16oz
16oz Cafe De Holla Hot Coffee: Piloncillo • Cardamon • Cinnamon • Orange Zest • Single Origin Coffee$5.00
Iced Cafe De Olla 16oz
16oz Iced Cafe Moto V12 Cold Brew Coffee with our House made Cafe de Holla Syrup$5.00
Iced Cold Brew Coffee 16oz
16oz Iced Cafe Moto V12 Cold Brew Coffee$6.00
Iced Cold Brew Horchata 16oz
16oz Iced Cafe Moto V12 Cold Brew Coffee • Horchata • House made Cafe de Holla Syrup$6.00
Orange Juice
10oz bottled Orange Juice$4.00
Horchata
House Horchata$5.00
Bottled Water
Look, its a bottle of water, so cool...$2.25
Large Mexican Coke
Large 17oz Sweetened with real Suggaa!$5.75
Jarritos Soda
12oz Mexican sodas made with real Suggaa. It's Glass! Be Careful!$4.25
Bottled Soda
16.9oz plastic bottle of: Sprite • Coke • Diet Coke$4.25
