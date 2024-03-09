Lucha Libre Taco Shop PACIFIC BEACH
Tacos
- Poblano Taco$4.95
Choice of Chicken or Black Beans, Roasted Poblano & Corn, Avocado, Melted Jack Cheese, Queso Enchilado & a Creamy Poblano Sauce on a Flour Tortilla
- Queso Taco$4.95
Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fries topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado on a Corn Tortilla
- Ado-Haba Piña Taco$4.95
Pork Adobada, Grilled Pineapple, Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Pineapple Habanero Sauce & Sour Cream
- Seafood Taco$4.95
Choice of Blackened Mahi or Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Queso Enchilado & Creamy Pink Sauce on a Flour Tortilla
- Surf & Turf Taco$5.75
Steak, Shrimp, Avocado, Queso Enchilado & Secret Chipotle Sauce on a Corn Tortilla
- Birria Quesa Taco$4.95
Choice of Beef or Vegan Birria, Melted Jack Cheese, Onions-Cilantro Mix & Spicy Salsa Muerta on a Corn Tortilla
- Classic Taco$4.40
Your Choice of Protein topped with Onions-Cilantro Mix & Guacamole Salsa on a Corn Tortilla
- 3 Rolled Tacos$6.00
Choice of Chicken or Potato Rolled Tacos topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream, Queso Enchilado & Guacamole
Cali Burritos
- Bulgogi California$15.00
Classic Bulgogi Marinated Beef, Fresh Fries, Cheese, Kimchi de Gallo & House Made Spicy Yumyum Sauce
- Poblano California$14.25
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Fresh Fries, Avocado & Creamy Corn Poblano Sauce
- Ado-Haba Piña California$14.25
Pork Adobada, Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Pineapple Habanero Sauce
- Surfin’ California$16.90
Steak, Shrimp, Fresh Fries, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Avocado & Secret Chipotle Sauce
- Birria California$14.95
Choice of Beef or Vegan Birria, Fresh Fries, Jack Cheese, Onions-Cilantro Mix, Sour Cream & Salsa Muerta
- Pluckin' California$14.25
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Fries, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Avocado & Secret Chipotle Sauce
- Classic California$13.75
Your Choice of Protein, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & Jack Cheese
Burritos
- Seafood Burrito$14.90
Choice of Blackened Mahi or Grilled Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Black Beans & Creamy Pink Sauce
- Surf & Turf Burrito$16.90
Steak, Shrimp, Rice, Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Secret Chipotle Sauce
- Classic Veggie Burrito$9.90
Refried Beans, Rice, Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce & Sour Cream
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
Take a guess
- Build Your Own Veggie Burrito$11.00
Pick any 5 items: Avocado, Beans, Fries, Cheese, Rice, Lettuce, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, or Guacamole
Specialties
- Green Enchiladas$12.00Out of stock
Green Tomatillo Chicken Enchiladas with Cheese, topped with Sour Cream & Queso Enchilado. Served with Rice & Beans
- Tj Dog$4.95Out of stock
All beef hotdog wrapped in bacon topped with grilled fajitas, ketchup, mustard & mayo.
- Tj Corn$3.50
Corn Kernels, Mayo, Queso Enchilado, Chili Powder & Lime
- Champion Fries$14.50
Fresh Fries, Melted Jack Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream with your choice of Steak, Chicken, or Pork Adobada
- Champion Nachos$14.50
Corn Chips, Melted Jack Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream with your choice of Steak, Chicken, or Pork Adobada
- Birria Nachos$15.25
Choice of Beef or Vegan Birria, Tortilla Chips, Whole Beans, Onions-Cilantro Mix, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Salsa Muerta
- Suplex Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Queso Enchilado, Avocado & Creamy Poblano Sauce
- Birria Quesadilla$14.00
Choice of Beef or Vegan Birria, Jack Cheese, Onions-Cilantro Mix, Sour Cream & Salsa Muerta
- Build a Quesadilla$6.50
We actually do the building part, you just tell us how.
- Kids Meal$6.00
CHOICE OF: Bean & Cheese Burrito, Chicken Taco, Cheese Quesadilla, or 2 Chicken Rolled Tacos with Cheese - - - SIDE CHOICE: Beans, Fresh Fries, or Rice
Sides
- Pico de Gallo$1.25
4oz Side of Pico de Gallo (Mix of Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño and Lime)
- Guacamole$3.00
Small (4oz) - $3 | Large (6oz) - $5
- Chips & Guacamole$6.00
6oz Guacamole & Chips
- Bag of Chips$0.50
House Made Corn Tortilla Chips! Three different sizes available.
- Rice$3.50
6oz Side of Rice
- Beans$3.50
6oz Side of Refried or Black Beans
- French Fries$3.50
Side of Fresh Cut Fries
- Sauce Side$0.75
1.5 oz Lucha Libre Signature Sauce of Your Choice
- Sour Cream$0.75
Small (1.5oz) - $.75 | Large (4oz) - $1.25
- Salsa$4.00
8 oz Salsa of Your Choice
- Extra Salsa Cup$0.35
Extra 1.5 oz Salsa Cup of Your Choice
Drinks
- Horchata$5.00
Toasted Rice, Blackstrap, Cinnamon, Whole Milk - Made by Zonkey
- Agua de Mango$5.00
All Natural Mango - Made by Zonkey
- Strawberry Cooler$5.00Out of stock
Strawberry, Cucumber, Ginger, Lemon, Sparkling Water - Made by Zonkey
- Bottled Soda$3.75
12oz - Mexican sodas made with real Suggaa. Its Glass! Be Careful!
- Canned Soda$2.75
12oz - Sprite | Coke | Diet Coke
- Topo Chico$3.75
Topo Chico Mineral Water
- Bottled Water$1.95
12oz - Look, its a bottle of water, so cool...
Paletas
- Maple Apple Pie$7.25
Caramel, cake batter and maple apple pie paleta topped with cajeta drizzle, almonds and bacon bits
- Sweet Lover$7.25Out of stock
Pineapple, lychee and elderflower paleta with strawberry shortcake and white chocolate drizzle
- Oreo Cream Magic$7.25
Cookies and cream paleta topped with oreo cookie crumbles, drizzled with dark and white chocolate
- Terry's Julius$7.25
Orange, passion fruit & vanilla paleta dipped in a dark chocolate, topped with oreo crumbles
- Energy Lover$7.25
CAFE MOTO cold brew, blackstrap, nutmeg and cinnamon paleta with almonds, coconut, and dark chocolate
- Apple Fritter$6.00
Caramel, Cake Batter, Maple Apple Pie Core (dairy)
- Julius$6.00
Orange, Passion Fruit, Vanilla (dairy)
- Dolemite$6.00
Pineapple, Lychee, Elderflower (dairy)
- Rally Pop | Collab with CAFE MOTO$6.00
CAFE MOTO Cold Brew, Blackstrap, Nutmeg, Cinnamon (dairy)
- Cookies & Cream$6.00Out of stock
Oreo Cookies, Vanilla (dairy)
- Pistachio$6.00
Pistachio Butter, Blended Pistachios (dairy)
- Chocolate$6.00
Creamy Real Cacao (dairy)
- Strawberry$6.00
All Natural Strawberry (vegan)
- Mango$6.00
All Natural Mango (vegan)
- Lime$6.00
All Natural Lime (vegan)